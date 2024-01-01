beresp.ttl
Available infetch
Maximum amount of time for which the object will be considered fresh in the cache. By default, the value of
beresp.ttl will be parsed from the
Surrogate-Control,
Cache-Control,
Expires, and
Age headers received from the backend. Setting this variable takes precedence over those headers.
Conversely, setting caching headers in
vcl_fetch will not affect
beresp.ttl because the value of
beresp.ttl is derived from the headers only once, before
vcl_fetch is executed.
Once the TTL is reached, if the object has not been evicted or purged, it will become stale.
Multi level caching with Age
If you have multiple levels of caching, setting
beresp.ttl explicitly can result in content staying in cache longer than you expect. This often occurs when making use of Fastly's shielding feature or if your backend server is serving content that has already spent time in a cache.
The
Age header is used by servers to communicate to a client how long the content has spent in cache, and if the client is also a cache, it can take this into account when calculating a TTL. This behavior is built into the way Fastly calculates cache TTL by default. However, if you set
beresp.ttl explicitly, you must do this calculation if you want to respect the
Age header.
To do so, whenever you set
beresp.ttl, subtract any existing Age:
set beresp.ttl = 3600s;set beresp.ttl -= std.atoi(beresp.http.Age);
