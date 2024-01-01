beresp.do_stream

BOOL, can be read and set , but not unset .

Available infetch

Whether or not streaming miss is enabled for the request. If enabled, Varnish will send the response from the origin to the clients as it is received from origin instead of buffering the entire response first. This can substantially increase the performance of cache misses on large objects.

