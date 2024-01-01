beresp.gzip
BOOL, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available infetch
Whether or not gzip compression should be enabled on the object. Disabling this will not uncompress an object compressed by the origin.
Setting this will unset
beresp.brotli.
For more information about compressing and decompressing data with Fastly, see our concept guide to compression.
Try it out
beresp.gzip is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.
Compress content before caching
Compress HTML, SVG, and other compressible formats at the edge and store and serve both compressed and uncompressed versions.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)