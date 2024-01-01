waf.counter
INTEGER, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Deprecated. Available inpassmissdeliver
General purpose counter used by WAF.
INTEGER, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Deprecated. Available inpassmissdeliver
General purpose counter used by WAF.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)