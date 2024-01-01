waf.executed
BOOL, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available inpassmissdeliverlogerror
Set to
true by the WAF when it is invoked.
In the
waf_debug_log subroutine, the value of this variable will always be
true.
This variable is write-once. A second attempt to
set it will not change the value.
User contributed notesBETA
