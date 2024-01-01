  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Waf

waf.executed

BOOL, can be read and set, but not unset.

Available inpassmissdeliverlogerror

Set to true by the WAF when it is invoked.

In the waf_debug_log subroutine, the value of this variable will always be true.

This variable is write-once. A second attempt to set it will not change the value.

