waf.blocked

BOOL, can be read and set , but not unset .

Set to true by the WAF when a request is flagged for blocking.

Requests will be flagged for blocking after a qualifying rule is matched, which must be either:

a strict rule, configured in blocking mode, whose pattern matches the current request; or

a threshold rule, configured in blocking mode, where the associated category anomaly score is above the threshold configured for the rule.

For example, a strict rule configured to look for " < script>" in the request path and set to blocking mode would flag a request for /foo/<script> . A similar scoring rule would not flag the request, but would add value to waf.xss_score (category-specific score) and waf.anomaly_score (overall anomaly total). The threshold rule for waf.xss_score may then be matched if the score exceeds the configured threshold.

In the waf_debug_log subroutine, the value of this variable indicates whether any rule processed so far has flagged the request for blocking, and not whether any individual rule has done so.