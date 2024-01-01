waf.logdata

STRING, can be read and set , but not unset .

Deprecated

Deprecated. Available inpassmissdeliverlog

Log data generated by the last WAF rule to be matched by the request, Base64 encoded.

This string provides contextual information related to the current request, usually the text which matched the pattern established by the rule.

In the waf_debug_log subroutine, this variable reflects the individual log data generated by the preceding rule that was processed. Each time a rule is matched by the WAF, the log data variable will be set, and the waf_debug_log subroutine will be invoked, providing an opportunity to log the context for each matched rule.