waf.logdata
STRING, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Deprecated. Available inpassmissdeliverlog
Log data generated by the last WAF rule to be matched by the request, Base64 encoded.
This string provides contextual information related to the current request, usually the text which matched the pattern established by the rule.
In the
waf_debug_log subroutine, this variable reflects the individual log data generated by the preceding rule that was processed. Each time a rule is matched by the WAF, the log data variable will be set, and the
waf_debug_log subroutine will be invoked, providing an opportunity to log the context for each matched rule.
See also
waf.message.
