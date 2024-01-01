  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Waf

waf.passed

BOOL, can be read and set, but not unset.

Deprecated

Deprecated. Available inpassmissdeliverlogerror

Set to true by the WAF when all rules have been processed and none were matched by the request, indicating that the request is not considered a risk.

In the waf_debug_log subroutine, the value of waf.passed is always false, since the WAF does not set the value of the variable until all rules have been processed.

This variable is write-once. A second attempt to set it will not change the value.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024