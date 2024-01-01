waf.passed

BOOL, can be read and set , but not unset .

Deprecated

Deprecated. Available inpassmissdeliverlogerror

Set to true by the WAF when all rules have been processed and none were matched by the request, indicating that the request is not considered a risk.

In the waf_debug_log subroutine, the value of waf.passed is always false , since the WAF does not set the value of the variable until all rules have been processed.