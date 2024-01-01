waf.message

STRING, can be read and set , but not unset .

Deprecated

Deprecated. Available inpassmissdeliverlog

Description of the last WAF rule to be matched by the request.

In the waf_debug_log subroutine, this variable reflects the individual rule that was last processed. Each rule matched by the WAF will set the message variable and invoke the waf_debug_log subroutine, providing an opportunity to log the rule description in each case.