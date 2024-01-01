waf.failures
INTEGER, read-only.Deprecated
Deprecated. Available inpassmissdeliverlogerror
The number of WAF rules that failed to evaluate.
This variable is incremented by the WAF each time a rule fails. This may happen, for example, if available memory is exhausted during processing of the rule.
In the
waf_debug_log subroutine, the value of this variable will reflect the number of rule failures so far, and not whether any individual rule failed.
User contributed notesBETA
