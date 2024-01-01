waf.logged

BOOL, can be read and set , but not unset .

Deprecated

Available in pass miss deliver log error

Set to true by the WAF when a request matches any enabled WAF rule.

Matching a WAF rule will not always flag the request for blocking, since WAF rules may be enabled in a logging-only mode, and scoring rules do not cause a request to be blocked unless the total score for their category exceeds a threshold. If a rule is matched and it flags a request to be blocked, then waf.blocked will be also set to true .

In the waf_debug_log subroutine, the value of this variable will always be true .