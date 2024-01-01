waf.severity

INTEGER, can be read and set , but not unset .

Deprecated

Deprecated. Available inpassmissdeliverlog

The severity of the last WAF rule to be matched by the request.

0 is the most severe, and 7 is the least.

No value outside this range should be considered valid. In some cases where no rules have been matched, the variable will have the value 99, but this should not be relied upon.

In the waf_debug_log subroutine, this variable reflects the individual rule that was last processed. Each rule matched by the WAF will set the severity variable and invoke the waf_debug_log subroutine, providing an opportunity to log the rule severity.