waf.rce_score
INTEGER, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Deprecated. Available inpassmissdeliverlog
The total score accumulated by triggering scoring rules in the Remote Code Execution category during WAF processing.
Each scoring rule in the appropriate category that is matched by the current request will increment this variable by the value associated with the rule.
In the
waf_debug_log subroutine, the value of this variable will reflect the total score accumulated so far, and not the score associated with any individual rule.
User contributed notes
