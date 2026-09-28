Fastly's 2025 Sustainability Report: Running the Decarbonization Marathon

Decarbonizing a business is a marathon, not a sprint. No single mile wins it. They all count. So it’s important to have a steady pace, and most of all, to stay the course. Our 2025 Sustainability Report is the record of Fastly’s progress along our decarbonization marathon, and shows a disciplined start.

What a Strong Start Looks Like

In 2025, we delivered on the 100% renewable commitment we made last September : every non-renewable megawatt-hour consumed by our equipment across our global network of Points of Presence (POPs) and our offices is now covered by high-quality Environmental Attribute Certificates. As a result, our market-based Scope 1 and 2 emissions dropped 94% year-over-year, and our total market-based emissions across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 fell 3%.

For the first time, we've published our carbon intensity: how much we emit per dollar of revenue. It's heading the right way, steadily down, as our revenue grew faster than our emissions. That's the pace we want to keep.

This wasn’t the only first in 2025. We also worked with Apex Companies, LLC to obtain two forms of third-party assurance on the data we report:

A significant portion of Fastly’s 2025 GHG inventory (Scope 1, 2, and Scope 3 categories 3 and 8) has independent limited assurance.

Our Sustainability dashboard launched last September , which gives customers the same daily-refreshed visibility into their own electricity use and emissions that we rely on internally, has independent validation too.

The Miles Still Ahead

Our market-based Scope 3 emissions, those across our wider value chain, where the bulk of our footprint lives, rose 13% in 2025. In common with many businesses, the majority of our emissions sit in our value chain. Addressing these emissions is the hardest stretch of the race, and it's where we’re focused.

So this year we did the training miles for it. We know we’ll need the support of our vendors to speed up in the race, so we’ve completed our first supplier-level mapping of Scope 3 emissions, which we will use to inform our supplier engagement strategy. We also continue to develop emission reduction plans focused on electricity, our supply chain, and business travel to set the foundations for developing a climate target.

We've paced ourselves well and we know there's a long road ahead. We're in the race, and we're determined to finish it.

Moving Fast without Cutting Corners

AI is reshaping how much energy the internet uses, and that's not an abstract concern for us. It's central to how we think about the next stretch. Processing workloads at the edge, closer to users, instead of routing everything back to centralized models is one of the more concrete ways our platform can help mitigate the energy cost of AI's growth. We've applied that thinking internally too. Our AI policy acknowledges the environmental impact of AI use and encourages Fastlyans to use the simplest model suited to a given task. The same policy sets clear expectations for how AI tools are used at Fastly: what information may be used with which tools, restrictions on prohibited use cases, and requirements for human review of AI-generated output.

It's also why, “Move fast. Stay safe. One platform to build, secure, and deliver your apps, AI, and data.” isn't just a line for us. Moving fast at the edge, using AI with accountability, and running a disciplined, honest marathon on emissions are the same instinct: pace with intent, don't cut corners, and stay in it for the long haul.

Beyond Carbon

Sustainability at Fastly is wider than carbon; it also means supporting an open internet, responsible technology use, and the people who build it. Our Fast Forward program provided more than $16 million in in-kind support in 2025 to open source projects and nonprofits, including Watch Duty, which leaned on Fastly to stay up with zero downtime while serving 10 million monthly users during January's LA wildfires (see the customer story ). And closer to home, we hosted our inaugural Community Tech Day in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of San Francisco, welcoming high school students to our headquarters for a hands-on introduction to careers in technology.

More to Come

This report is a mile marker, not the finish line. We've made a strong start: renewable commitment delivered, market-based emissions down, intensity down, and two new independent checks on our numbers. We also know which miles are ahead of us, and we're building the plans to run them.

Read the full 2025 Sustainability Report to see our complete GHG emissions inventory and associated commentary, understand our approach to Social and Governance topics, and review Fastly’s TCFD disclosure and independent assurance statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This article contains certain “forward-looking” statements that are based on Fastly’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Fastly on the date of this article. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Fastly’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: our ongoing and future sustainability plans and practices; our sustainability targets, goals, and commitments; and the ability of Fastly products to mitigate energy costs associated with AI. Except as required by law, Fastly assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the novel and evolving nature of sustainability disclosure frameworks and metrics; our ability to maintain effective controls related to sustainability disclosures; our reliance on third-party data and information; the sustainability performance of our suppliers and partners, as well as the risk factors detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.