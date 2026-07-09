How to protect your MCP Server with Fastly

The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

How to protect your MCP Server with Fastly

Ameet Bharwani

Staff Sales Engineer, Fastly

David King

Group Product Marketing Manager, Security

AIEngineeringSecurity

As organizations rapidly adopt AI agents and agentic workflows, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers are becoming a foundational integration layer between AI models and enterprise systems. While they accelerate development and simplify tool integration, they also introduce a new class of security challenges. Unlike traditional API traffic that’s typically deterministic and narrowly scoped, MCP traffic enables dynamic tool discovery, natural language-driven interactions, and orchestration across trust boundaries. These characteristics expand the attack surface and require security controls that extend beyond conventional API protection.

When a major global publisher approached Fastly asking for help securing their MCP server backbone connecting their AI agents with real-time financial data and tools, our team sprang into action to build a prototype that any organization can follow the architecture of to protect theirs. The following outlines the process and outcomes they achieved, providing a practical reference for organizations working to secure their own MCP environments.

Fastly MCP Protection Prototype

To protect their MCP server, the Fastly prototype needed to adhere to three key requirements: 

  • Detect and mitigate AI-specific attack vectors – OWASP and AI-specific attacks targeting the MCP server must be mitigated

  • Ensure production-scale performance – Sub-100ms latency is mandatory and the solution must handle at least 100Mbps throughput

  • Allow authentication complexity – A mix of IP-based, token-based, and mTLS authentication models must be allowed without false positives

To address these requirements, the prototype combined the flexibility and customization of multiple existing Fastly capabilities. While we won’t dive into the details of their unique implementation (but are happy to help your organization mirror the security outcomes privately), each of these solutions provided the customer with another layer of protection for their MCP server. 

Here’s how the prototype paired them together to solve the customer’s requirements: 

  • Fastly’s Global Network provides more than just 578 Tbps global capacity and performance benefits, enabling customers to implement custom traffic logic as it enters the network. This configuration flexibility allowed rules to be implemented as intended MCP traffic hit our network that automatically blocked unexpected content types like xml and restrict HTTP methods.

  • Fastly Bot Management provides visibility into the automated traffic heading to the MCP server, allowing rules to be created to block unwanted automation clients, bots with bad fingerprints, and generally malicious bot traffic.

  • Fastly Next-Gen WAF provides the ability to mitigate OWASP attacks and LLM-specific attacks like encoded prompt injection and jailbreak phrases. The prototype leverages its rate limiting capabilities to incorporate policies against IPs or API keys that exceeded expected norms.

  • Fastly Media Shield provides a designated Fastly POP as anchor for all MCP server traffic before it ultimately goes to origin. This enables the prototype to reduce origin load while speeding up connections by reducing the time required for costly multi-roundtrip handshakes.

Key results

With these four solutions implemented and tuned for protecting the customer’s MCP server, the team ran a 10-week trial to see how it stacked up against the customer’s requirements and found it far exceeded them.

Requirement

Desired Metric

Result

Latency (average)

< 100ms

Sub 50 ms

Upload throughput

100 Mbps

Achieved

Max payload size

200MB+

500MB+ without timeouts

Authentication Flexibility

IP-based, token-based, and mTLS model acceptance

Achieved

Fastly for AI Infrastructure

Fastly's platform is uniquely positioned in the request path to secure and accelerate AI agent infrastructure because it was purpose-built for the edge where performance and security must coexist.

  • Performance without compromise:  Inspection adds negligible latency; Fastly's global scale and resilience keeps AI agents performant 

  • Programmable security: Network and Next Gen-WAF rules can be tuned for the novel patterns of MCP and agentic traffic

  • Real-time visibility: Security teams see everything, in near real-time, without waiting for batch log exports

  • AI-native threat mitigation: Policies for prompt injection, tool abuse, and bot-driven enumeration can be easily created and paired with out-of-the-box OWASP-style attack protections

As AI and associated technologies continue to rise in adoption, Fastly’s MCP server protection prototype is just one example of how Fastly can help your business confidently adopt emerging technologies without increasing risk. Contact us if you’d like to learn more about the prototype or how we can help your business in the AI era.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert