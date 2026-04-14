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Introducing Fastly’s Redesigned Homepage: Your Central Hub for Actionable Insights

Sarah Sang

Principal Product Manager, Fastly

CustomersPlatformProduct

If you’ve ever had to click through multiple dashboards just to check performance, security signals, or usage – you’re not alone.

At Fastly, we’re committed to delivering tools that simplify your workflows and improve your ability to manage the performance, security, and scalability of your systems. That’s why we’re thrilled to unveil the redesigned Fastly homepage as part of our mission to create a more dynamic, user-focused experience for our customers.

Our goal with this redesign is simple: Ensure that every moment you spend in the Fastly Control Panel is productive, insightful, and aligned with your organizational needs.

The new homepage is designed to:

  1. Help you achieve actionable results faster.

  2. Keep your critical account and security data front and center.

  3. Set the stage for even more features down the line.

What’s New in the Fastly Control Panel Homepage

The new homepage is a foundation for growth – a user-centric control panel designed with intuitive navigation, real-time metrics, and actionable insights. Whether you’re managing the performance of your services, monitoring security, or checking your account health and spend, this update of our homepage makes it easier than ever to stay on top of everything from one screen.

Here are the key updates we’re introducing in this rollout:

1. Optimized Navigation for Faster Access

Gone are the days of hunting through dashboards. With the new homepage, you’ll enjoy:

  • A unified view of your Services and Workspaces.

  • Robust search, filtering, and sorting tools for quick access to what matters most.

  • Streamlined navigation to all Fastly products, whether you’re managing CDN, Compute, or Security-related tasks.

2. Centralized Account Metrics

Gain an instant snapshot of your account health with performance data, including:

  • Requests, errors, and hit ratios.

  • Bandwidth usage and vCPU insights.

  • Real-time trends to identify issues before they become challenges.

3. Integrated Security Insights

For security-conscious customers, we’ve brought your most important metrics upfront so you can confidently monitor your posture. This section includes:

  • High-signal security metrics covering DDoS protection activity and Next-Gen WAF stats

  • Links to deeper insights, enabling immediate troubleshooting or configuration for the Next-Gen WAF and DDoS Protection.

4. Spend Alerts at a Glance

See how your spend is trending against usage limits, with clear visuals that make it easy to proactively manage costs and avoid surprises.

Why the New Fastly Homepage Improves Your Workflow

We asked, and you answered: You need efficiency and visibility to get the most out of Fastly’s platform. That’s why this new homepage was designed to:

  • Provide a comprehensive view of your performance and security data.

  • Save time by reducing unnecessary navigation across tools.

  • Highlight areas where you can enhance adoption of key platform features, such as security solutions or improved workflow configurations.

It’s not just better – it’s the right start for every session in the Control Panel.

Start Exploring!

The redesigned homepage is live for all Fastly Control Panel users. Simply log in to explore the fresh look and feel, discover key metrics, and take action faster.

We’re excited to hear your thoughts! Let us know how we can continue improving your experience by sharing your feedback by using the Give Feedback link in the control panel. 

What’s Next: Continuing Innovation at the Edge

At Fastly, we’re constantly striving to enhance not only the performance of your applications but also the tools you use to manage them. The homepage redesign is just one of the many ways we’re evolving to support your goals and success.

Keep watching this space for more updates as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge. Ready to see the new homepage in action? Log in today!

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