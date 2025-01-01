Migrate from VCL

If you already have VCL services with Fastly, all the logic you wrote in VCL can be accomplished in Compute services, in any supported language. This page provides the equivalent Compute service code for the most common patterns we see in VCL.

This guide is intended as a quick-start for an initial migration to the Compute platform, not to be a comprehensive library of code examples. If the pattern you are trying to migrate is not here or you are looking to do something more complex, you might find a code example in our examples library.

For more information about each of the languages with official SDK support, see choosing a language.

Boilerplate

The examples below assume that you start with the default starter kit for your chosen language when building your application. This is the default when you run fastly compute init .

Naming conventions

These examples use a common set of naming conventions to draw parallels with VCL:

req : For the incoming client request

: For the incoming client request beReq : For a custom request built from scratch or by copying req

: For a custom request built from scratch or by copying beResp : For the return value of an origin fetch

: For the return value of an origin fetch resp : For a custom response built from scratch or by copying a beResp

Configuration

Load configuration data from a separate file

Fastly VCL table settings { "section.key" : "some-value" } declare local var.some_value STRING ; set var.some_value = table.lookup ( settings, "section.key" ); Rust JavaScript Go use config :: { Config , FileFormat } ; use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( _req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let config_builder = Config :: builder ( ) . add_source ( config :: File :: from_str ( include_str! ( "config.toml" ) , FileFormat :: Toml , ) ) ; let settings = config_builder . build ( ) ? ; let some_value = settings . get_string ( "section.key" ) ? ; Ok ( Response :: from_body ( some_value . as_str ( ) ) ) }

Load configuration data from a dictionary

Fastly VCL declare local var.some_value STRING ; set var.some_value = table.lookup ( example_dictionary, "key_name" ); Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response , ConfigStore } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( _req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let settings = ConfigStore :: open ( "example_config_store" ) ; let some_value = match settings . get ( "key_name" ) { Some ( value ) => value , _ => panic! ( "Value not set" ) } ; Ok ( Response :: from_body ( some_value ) ) }

Requests

Add a header to a client request

Fastly VCL set req.http.Accept-Encoding = "br" ; set req.http.Accept-Encoding = var.accept_encoding; Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( mut req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let accept_encoding = "br" ; req . set_header ( "Accept-Encoding" , "br" ) ; req . set_header ( "Accept-Encoding" , accept_encoding ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) }

Sort and sanitize a query string

Fastly VCL set req.url = querystring.filter_except ( req.url , "a" + querystring.filtersep () + "b" + querystring.filtersep () + "c" ); set req.url = querystring.sort ( req.url ); Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( mut req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let mut qs : Vec < ( String , String ) > = req . get_query ( ) ? ; qs . retain ( | param | [ "a" , "b" , "c" ] . contains ( & param .0 . as_str ( ) ) ) ; qs . sort_by ( | ( a , _ ) , ( b , _ ) | a . cmp ( b ) ) ; req . set_query ( & qs ) ? ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) }

Extract a query string parameter from the request

Fastly VCL declare local var.field STRING ; set var.field = subfield ( req.url.qs , "paramName" , "&" ); Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; use std :: collections :: HashMap ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let params : HashMap < String , String > = req . get_query ( ) ? ; assert_eq! ( params [ "paramName" ] , "someValue" ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) }

Remove a header from a client request

Fastly VCL unset req.http.Some-Header ; Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( mut req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { req . remove_header ( "some-header" ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) }

Modify a request URL path

Fastly VCL set req.url = "/new/path" + if ( req.url.qs = = "" , "" , "?" ) + req.url.qs ; Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( mut req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { req . set_path ( "/new/path" ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) }

Check for header presence on a client request

Fastly VCL if ( req.http.Some-Header ) { } Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { if req . contains_header ( "some-header" ) { } Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) }

Check whether a request header value contains a substring

Fastly VCL if ( std.strstr ( req.http.foo , "someValue" )) { } Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: http :: HeaderValue ; use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; fn header_val ( header : Option < & HeaderValue > ) -> & str { match header { Some ( h ) => h . to_str ( ) . unwrap_or ( "" ) , None => "" , } } #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { if header_val ( req . get_header ( "some-header" ) ) . contains ( "someValue" ) { } Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) }

Extract constituent parts of a request

Fastly VCL declare local var.req_method STRING ; declare local var.req_url STRING ; declare local var.req_header STRING ; declare local var.req_protocol STRING ; set var.req_method = req.method ; set var.req_url = req.url ; set var.req_header = req.http.My-Header ; set var.req_body = req.body ; set var.req_protocol = if ( fastly_info.is_h2 , "2" , "1.1" ); Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let method = req . get_method ( ) ; let url = req . get_url ( ) ; let my_header = req . get_header ( "my-header" ) ; let version = req . get_version ( ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) }

Identify a client's geolocation information

Fastly VCL declare local var.country_code STRING ; declare local var.country_name STRING ; declare local var.city STRING ; set var.country_code = client.geo.country_code ; set var.country_name = client.geo.country_name ; set var.city = client.geo.city ; Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: geo :: geo_lookup ; use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let client_ip = req . get_client_ip_addr ( ) . unwrap ( ) ; let geo = geo_lookup ( client_ip ) . unwrap ( ) ; let country_code = geo . country_code ( ) ; let country_name = geo . country_name ( ) ; let city_name = geo . city ( ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) }

Send data to a log endpoint

Fastly VCL log "syslog " + req.service_id + " request_logger :: " + now.sec + " " + client.ip + " " + req.url + " " + req.http.user-agent ; Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: http :: StatusCode ; use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; use std :: time :: { SystemTime , UNIX_EPOCH } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { log_fastly :: init_simple ( "request_logger" , log :: LevelFilter :: Info ) ; let service_id = std :: env :: var ( "FASTLY_SERVICE_ID" ) . unwrap_or ( "-" . to_string ( ) ) ; let since_epoch = SystemTime :: now ( ) . duration_since ( UNIX_EPOCH ) ? . as_secs ( ) ; let client_ip = req . get_client_ip_addr ( ) . map ( | ip | ip . to_string ( ) ) . unwrap_or_else ( String :: new ) ; let req_url = req . get_url_str ( ) ; let user_agent = req . get_header ( "USER_AGENT" ) . map ( | header | header . to_str ( ) ) . transpose ( ) ? . unwrap_or ( "" ) ; log :: info! ( "fastly_service_id: {service_id}, since_epoch: {since_epoch}, client_ip: {client_ip}, request_url: {req_url}, user_agent: {user_agent}" ) ; Ok ( Response :: from_status ( StatusCode :: OK ) . with_body ( "Welcome to Fastly Compute" ) ) } Cargo.toml TOML [ dependencies ] fastly = "^0.11.0" log-fastly = "^0.11.0" log = "^0.4.17"

Backends

Route requests to backends based on URL path match

Fastly VCL if ( req.url.path = = "/" ) { set req.backend = F_origin_0; } else if ( req.url.path ~ "^/other/" ) { set req.backend = F_origin_1; } else { set req.backend = F_origin_2; } Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: http :: Method ; use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { match ( req . get_method ( ) , req . get_path ( ) ) { ( & Method :: GET , "/" ) => Ok ( req . send ( "backend_one" ) ? ) , ( & Method :: GET , path ) if path . starts_with ( "/other/" ) => Ok ( req . send ( "backend_two" ) ? ) , _ => Ok ( req . send ( "default_backend" ) ? ) , } }

Retry a request on error, using a different backend

Fastly VCL sub vcl_recv { set req.backend = F_Host_1; if ( req.restarts = = 1 ) { set req.backend = F_Host_2; } } sub vcl_fetch { if ( req.restarts = = 0 && beresp.status > = 500 && beresp.status < 600 && ( req.method = = "GET" or req.method = = "HEAD" )) { restart; } } Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( mut req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let body_bytes = req . take_body_bytes ( ) ; req . set_body ( body_bytes . as_slice ( ) ) ; let mut beresp = req . send ( "backend_one" ) ? ; if beresp . get_status ( ) . is_server_error ( ) { let mut retry_req = beresp . take_backend_request ( ) . unwrap ( ) ; retry_req . set_body ( body_bytes ) ; let beresp_retry = retry_req . send ( "backend_two" ) ? ; if ! beresp_retry . get_status ( ) . is_server_error ( ) { return Ok ( beresp_retry ) ; } } Ok ( beresp ) }

Responses

Build a response from scratch

Fastly VCL set obj.status = 200 ; synthetic "Hello world" ; return (deliver); Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( _req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let res = Response :: from_body ( "Hello world" ) ; Ok ( res ) }

Build an image response

Fastly VCL synthetic.base64 "R0lGODlh...=" ; Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: { mime , Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( _req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let res = Response :: from_body ( include_bytes! ( "fastly.jpg" ) . as_ref ( ) ) . with_content_type ( mime :: IMAGE_JPEG ) . with_header ( "cache-control" , "private, no-store" ) ; Ok ( res ) }

Add a header to a response

Fastly VCL set resp.http.Some-Header = "someValue" ; set resp.http.Set-Cookie = "origin-session=" + var.session + "; HttpOnly" ; Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let mut res = req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ; res . set_header ( "some-header" , "bar" ) ; let session = String :: from ( "some-session-id" ) ; res . set_header ( "set-cookie" , format! ( "origin-session={}; HttpOnly" , session ) ) ; Ok ( res ) }

Controlling the cache

Explicitly set a TTL

Fastly VCL set beresp.ttl = 60 s; Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( mut req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { req . set_ttl ( 60 ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) }

Force a pass

Fastly VCL return (pass); Rust JavaScript Go use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( mut req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { req . set_pass ( true ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) }