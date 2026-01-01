カスタムモジュールを用いたレスポンスヘッダーの変更

@Override

public void handle(String target, Request request,

HttpServletRequest httpRequest, HttpServletResponse httpResponse)

throws IOException, ServletException {

if (isInvalidRequest(target, request, httpRequest, httpResponse)) {

return;

}

RPCMsgIn msgIn = filterService.newRPCMsgIn(httpRequest);

if (request.isSecure()) {

SSLSession sslSession = (SSLSession) request.getAttribute("org.eclipse.jetty.servlet.request.ssl_session");

msgIn.TLSCipher = sslSession.getCipherSuite();

msgIn.TLSProtocol = sslSession.getProtocol();

}

httpRequest = filterService.readRequestBody(httpRequest, httpResponse, msgIn);

RPCMsgOut rpcResponse = filterService.getPreRequest(httpRequest, msgIn);

try {

/* Fail safe on no response from agent */

if (rpcResponse == null) {

getHandler().handle(target, request, httpRequest, httpResponse);

return;

}

/*

* Add any request headers returned from agent to the http request

* Set the rpc request/response attributes on http request

*/

if (rpcResponse.requestHeaders != null && rpcResponse.requestHeaders.length > 0) {

httpRequest = new HeaderDecoratorRequestWrapper(httpRequest, rpcResponse.requestHeaders);

}

/*

* Check if there are response actions to apply to the response and then apply them.

*/

if (rpcResponse.responseActions != null) {

// Use CustomRequest to handle response actions in onResponseCommit

com.signalsciences.jetty.JettyRequestWrapper customRequest = new JettyRequestWrapper(

HttpConnection.getCurrentConnection().getHttpChannel().getRequest(),

rpcResponse.responseActions

);

httpResponse = new ResponseWrapper(httpResponse, rpcResponse.responseActions);

request = customRequest;

}

} catch (Exception e) {

// Handle exceptions

}