customer_id string The alphanumeric string representing the customer for this customer contact.

email string The email of this contact, when a user_id is not provided.

name string The name of this contact, when user_id is not provided.

phone string The phone number for this contact. Required for primary, technical, and security contact types.

user_id string The alphanumeric string representing the user for this customer contact.

created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.