Customer Contact
A Customer Contact is the base object that holds the different types of contact information Fastly uses to contact a customer.
Data model
contact_type
|string
|The type of contact.
customer_id
|string
|The alphanumeric string representing the customer for this customer contact.
email
|string
|The email of this contact, when a user_id is not provided.
name
|string
|The name of this contact, when user_id is not provided.
phone
|string
|The phone number for this contact. Required for primary, technical, and security contact types.
user_id
|string
|The alphanumeric string representing the user for this customer contact.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|An alphanumeric string identifying the customer contact. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
