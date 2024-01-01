  1. Home
Customer Contact

A Customer Contact is the base object that holds the different types of contact information Fastly uses to contact a customer.

Data model

contact_typestringThe type of contact.
customer_idstringThe alphanumeric string representing the customer for this customer contact.
emailstringThe email of this contact, when a user_id is not provided.
namestringThe name of this contact, when user_id is not provided.
phonestringThe phone number for this contact. Required for primary, technical, and security contact types.
user_idstringThe alphanumeric string representing the user for this customer contact.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAn alphanumeric string identifying the customer contact. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List contacts

GET/customer/customer_id/contacts

Add a new customer contact

POST/customer/customer_id/contacts

Delete a contact

DELETE/customer/customer_id/contact/contact_id

