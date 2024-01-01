  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Account

Invitations

Invitations allow superusers and engineers to invite users to set up accounts as collaborators under a main customer account. Superusers can invite collaborators and assign them any role or permission level on a per-service basis. Engineers with no per-service limitations on their role can only invite new collaborators but cannot modify their permissions.

Data model

emailstringThe email address of the invitee.
limit_servicesbooleanIndicates the user has limited access to the customer's services.
rolestringThe permissions role assigned to the user. Can be user, billing, engineer, or superuser.
status_codeintegerIndicates whether or not the invitation is active.
typestringResource type. [Default invitation]
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying an invitation. Read-only.
relationships.customer.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the customer.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List invitations

GET/invitations

Create an invitation

POST/invitations

Delete an invitation

DELETE/invitations/invitation_id

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024