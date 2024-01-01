Invitations
Invitations allow superusers and engineers to invite users to set up accounts as collaborators under a main customer account. Superusers can invite collaborators and assign them any role or permission level on a per-service basis. Engineers with no per-service limitations on their role can only invite new collaborators but cannot modify their permissions.
Data model
email
|string
|The email address of the invitee.
limit_services
|boolean
|Indicates the user has limited access to the customer's services.
role
|string
|The permissions role assigned to the user. Can be
user,
billing,
engineer, or
superuser.
status_code
|integer
|Indicates whether or not the invitation is active.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
invitation]
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying an invitation. Read-only.
relationships.customer.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the customer.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
