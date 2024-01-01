Invitations

Invitations allow superusers and engineers to invite users to set up accounts as collaborators under a main customer account. Superusers can invite collaborators and assign them any role or permission level on a per-service basis. Engineers with no per-service limitations on their role can only invite new collaborators but cannot modify their permissions.

Data model

email string The email address of the invitee. limit_services boolean Indicates the user has limited access to the customer's services. role string The permissions role assigned to the user. Can be user , billing , engineer , or superuser . status_code integer Indicates whether or not the invitation is active. type string Resource type. [Default invitation ] created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. id string Alphanumeric string identifying an invitation. Read-only. relationships.customer.id string Alphanumeric string identifying the customer.

Endpoints

List invitations GET/ invitations

Create an invitation POST/ invitations