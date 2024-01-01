  1. Home
Service authorizations

A service authorization allows limited users to access only specified services.

Data model

permissionstringThe permission the user has in relation to the service. [Default full]
relationships.service.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service.
relationships.user.idstringThe ID of the user being given access to the service.
typestringResource type. [Default service_authorization]
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a service authorization. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

Show service authorization

GET/service-authorizations/service_authorization_id

Delete service authorization

DELETE/service-authorizations/service_authorization_id

Update service authorization

PATCH/service-authorizations/service_authorization_id

List service authorizations

GET/service-authorizations

Create service authorization

POST/service-authorizations

Delete service authorizations

DELETE/service-authorizations

Update service authorizations

PATCH/service-authorizations

