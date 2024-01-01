Service authorizations
A service authorization allows limited users to access only specified services.
Data model
permission
|string
|The permission the user has in relation to the service. [Default
full]
relationships.service.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service.
relationships.user.id
|string
|The ID of the user being given access to the service.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
service_authorization]
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a service authorization. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)