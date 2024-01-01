  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Account

Event logs

Event logs are used to audit actions performed by customers.

Data model

adminbooleanIndicates if event was performed by Fastly.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
customer_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the customer. Read-only.
descriptionstringDescription of the event.
event_typestringType of event. Can be used with filter[event_type].
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying an event. Read-only.
ipstringIP addresses that the event was requested from.
metadataobjectHash of key value pairs of additional information.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
token_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a token. Read-only.
typestringResource type. Read-only. [Default event]
user_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the user. Read-only.

Endpoints

List events

GET/events

Get an event

GET/events/event_id

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024