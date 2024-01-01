Event logs
Event logs are used to audit actions performed by customers.
Data model
admin
|boolean
|Indicates if event was performed by Fastly.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
customer_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the customer. Read-only.
description
|string
|Description of the event.
event_type
|string
|Type of event. Can be used with
filter[event_type].
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying an event. Read-only.
ip
|string
|IP addresses that the event was requested from.
metadata
|object
|Hash of key value pairs of additional information.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
token_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a token. Read-only.
type
|string
|Resource type. Read-only. [Default
event]
user_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the user. Read-only.
