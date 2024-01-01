Billing
Get information on current and past bills.
Data model
customer_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the customer. Read-only.
end_time
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
invoice_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the invoice. Read-only.
regions
|object
|Breakdown of regional data for products that are region based.
start_time
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
status
|object
total
|object
|Complete summary of the billing information.
vendor_state
|string
|The current state of our third-party billing vendor. One of
up or
down. Read-only.
line_items
|array
aria_invoice_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the invoice. Read-only.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
