Billing

Get information on current and past bills.

Data model

customer_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the customer. Read-only.
end_timestringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
invoice_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the invoice. Read-only.
regionsobjectBreakdown of regional data for products that are region based.
start_timestringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
statusobject
totalobjectComplete summary of the billing information.
vendor_statestringThe current state of our third-party billing vendor. One of up or down. Read-only.
line_itemsarray
aria_invoice_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the invoice. Read-only.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

Get an invoice

GET/billing/v2/year/year/month/month

Get an invoice

GET/billing/v2/account_customers/customer_id/invoices/invoice_id

Get month-to-date billing estimate

GET/billing/v2/account_customers/customer_id/mtd_invoice

