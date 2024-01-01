Customer
A Customer is the base object that owns your Users and Services. Some information may be limited depending on access level.
Data model
billing_contact_id
|string
|The alphanumeric string representing the primary billing contact.
billing_network_type
|string
|Customer's current network revenue type.
billing_ref
|string
|Used for adding purchased orders to customer's account.
can_configure_wordpress
|boolean
|Whether this customer can view or edit wordpress. Read-only.
can_reset_passwords
|boolean
|Whether this customer can reset passwords. Read-only.
can_upload_vcl
|boolean
|Whether this customer can upload VCL. Read-only.
force_2fa
|boolean
|Specifies whether 2FA is forced or not forced on the customer account. Logs out non-2FA users once 2FA is force enabled.
force_sso
|boolean
|Specifies whether SSO is forced or not forced on the customer account.
has_account_panel
|boolean
|Specifies whether the account has access or does not have access to the account panel.
has_improved_events
|boolean
|Specifies whether the account has access or does not have access to the improved events.
has_improved_ssl_config
|boolean
|Whether this customer can view or edit the SSL config. Read-only.
has_openstack_logging
|boolean
|Specifies whether the account has enabled or not enabled openstack logging.
has_pci
|boolean
|Specifies whether the account can edit PCI for a service.
has_pci_passwords
|boolean
|Specifies whether PCI passwords are required for the account. Read-only.
ip_whitelist
|string
|The range of IP addresses authorized to access the customer account.
legal_contact_id
|string
|The alphanumeric string identifying the account's legal contact.
name
|string
|The name of the customer, generally the company name.
owner_id
|string
|The alphanumeric string identifying the account owner.
phone_number
|string
|The phone number associated with the account.
postal_address
|string
|The postal address associated with the account.
pricing_plan
|string
|The pricing plan this customer is under.
pricing_plan_id
|string
|The alphanumeric string identifying the pricing plan.
security_contact_id
|string
|The alphanumeric string identifying the account's security contact.
technical_contact_id
|string
|The alphanumeric string identifying the account's technical contact.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the customer. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
