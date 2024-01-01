  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Account

Customer

A Customer is the base object that owns your Users and Services. Some information may be limited depending on access level.

Data model

billing_contact_idstringThe alphanumeric string representing the primary billing contact.
billing_network_typestringCustomer's current network revenue type.
billing_refstringUsed for adding purchased orders to customer's account.
can_configure_wordpressbooleanWhether this customer can view or edit wordpress. Read-only.
can_reset_passwordsbooleanWhether this customer can reset passwords. Read-only.
can_upload_vclbooleanWhether this customer can upload VCL. Read-only.
force_2fabooleanSpecifies whether 2FA is forced or not forced on the customer account. Logs out non-2FA users once 2FA is force enabled.
force_ssobooleanSpecifies whether SSO is forced or not forced on the customer account.
has_account_panelbooleanSpecifies whether the account has access or does not have access to the account panel.
has_improved_eventsbooleanSpecifies whether the account has access or does not have access to the improved events.
has_improved_ssl_configbooleanWhether this customer can view or edit the SSL config. Read-only.
has_openstack_loggingbooleanSpecifies whether the account has enabled or not enabled openstack logging.
has_pcibooleanSpecifies whether the account can edit PCI for a service.
has_pci_passwordsbooleanSpecifies whether PCI passwords are required for the account. Read-only.
ip_whiteliststringThe range of IP addresses authorized to access the customer account.
namestringThe name of the customer, generally the company name.
owner_idstringThe alphanumeric string identifying the account owner.
phone_numberstringThe phone number associated with the account.
postal_addressstringThe postal address associated with the account.
pricing_planstringThe pricing plan this customer is under.
pricing_plan_idstringThe alphanumeric string identifying the pricing plan.
security_contact_idstringThe alphanumeric string identifying the account's security contact.
technical_contact_idstringThe alphanumeric string identifying the account's technical contact.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the customer. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List users

GET/customer/customer_id/users

Get the logged in customer

GET/current_customer

Get a customer

GET/customer/customer_id

Update a customer

PUT/customer/customer_id

Delete a customer

DELETE/customer/customer_id

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024