User
A user of the Fastly API and web interface. A user is always associated with a customer. Some information may be limited depending on access level.
Data model
new_password
|string
|The user's new password.
old_password
|string
|The user's current password.
limit_services
|boolean
|Indicates that the user has limited access to the customer's services.
locked
|boolean
|Indicates whether the is account is locked for editing or not.
login
|string
|The login associated with the user (typically, an email address). Read-only.
name
|string
|The real life name of the user.
require_new_password
|boolean
|Indicates if a new password is required at next login.
role
|string
|The permissions role assigned to the user. Can be
user,
billing,
engineer, or
superuser.
two_factor_auth_enabled
|boolean
|Indicates if 2FA is enabled on the user.
two_factor_setup_required
|boolean
|Indicates if 2FA is required by the user's customer account.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
customer_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the customer. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
email_hash
|string
|The alphanumeric string identifying a email login. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the user. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
