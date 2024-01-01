Star
A star allows users to mark services of interest.
Data model
service
|object
user
|object
relationships.service.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service.
relationships.user.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the user.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
star]
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a star. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
