A star allows users to mark services of interest.

Data model

serviceobject
userobject
relationships.service.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service.
relationships.user.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the user.
typestringResource type. [Default star]
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a star. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

Get a star

GET/stars/star_id

Delete a star

DELETE/stars/star_id

List stars

GET/stars

Create a star

POST/stars

