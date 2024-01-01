Billing address
A billing address is used to calculate your bill correctly.
Data model
address_1
|string
|The first address line.
address_2
|string
|The second address line.
city
|string
|The city name.
country
|string
|ISO 3166-1 two-letter country code.
customer_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the customer. Read-only.
locality
|string
|Other locality.
postal_code
|string
|Postal code (ZIP code for US addresses).
state
|string
|The state or province name.
skip_verification
|boolean
|When set to true, the address will be saved without verification.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
billing_address]
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the billing address. Read-only.
relationships.customer.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the customer.
errors
|array
