Billing address

A billing address is used to calculate your bill correctly.

Data model

address_1stringThe first address line.
address_2stringThe second address line.
citystringThe city name.
countrystringISO 3166-1 two-letter country code.
customer_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the customer. Read-only.
localitystringOther locality.
postal_codestringPostal code (ZIP code for US addresses).
statestringThe state or province name.
skip_verificationbooleanWhen set to true, the address will be saved without verification.
typestringResource type. [Default billing_address]
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the billing address. Read-only.
relationships.customer.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the customer.
errorsarray

Endpoints

Get a billing address

GET/customer/customer_id/billing_address

Add a billing address to a customer

POST/customer/customer_id/billing_address

Delete a billing address

DELETE/customer/customer_id/billing_address

Update a billing address

PATCH/customer/customer_id/billing_address

