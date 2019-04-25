User Management Updates
The web interface for the corp-level Users Page has been improved to give Owners a better experience when managing and editing users across their entire corp. We’ve added enhanced filtering so users can now focus on specific sites or roles. This also lays the groundwork for some highly requested user management features.
We have also enhanced the Site Settings page usability with an easier-to-use tabbed layout.
IMPORTANT: With this update, the legacy Site Users page has been deprecated and moved to the Users tab on the Site Settings page.
