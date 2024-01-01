client.geo.ip_override

STRING, can be read and set , but not unset .

Available inall subroutines.

Override the IP address for geolocation data. The default is to use client.ip as the source for geolocation.

On services that have shielding enabled, the value of client.ip may be the address of another Fastly data center rather than the address of the end user. To access the end-user's geolocation data while on a shield server (which can be determined using the fastly.ff.visits_this_service variable), override the IP address using client.geo.ip_override .

When Fastly sees a request for the first time, we set the Fastly-Client-IP header to the value of client.ip . This value is not updated by upstream Fastly servers, which makes it useful for this purpose:

if ( fastly.ff.visits_this_service > 0 ) { set client.geo.ip_override = req.http.Fastly-Client-IP ; }

Invalid addresses

It is possible to set client.geo.ip_override to an invalid IP address

set client.geo.ip_override = "xxx" ;

in which case the various geolocation variables present values to indicate an invalid region. STRING variables are set to the empty string, FLOAT variables are set to 999.0, and INTEGER variables are set to 0.

