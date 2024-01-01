client.geo.ip_override
STRING, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available inall subroutines.
Override the IP address for geolocation data. The default is to use
client.ip as the source for geolocation.
On services that have shielding enabled, the value of
client.ip may be the address of another Fastly data center rather than the address of the end user. To access the end-user's geolocation data while on a shield server (which can be determined using the
fastly.ff.visits_this_service variable), override the IP address using
client.geo.ip_override.
When Fastly sees a request for the first time, we set the
Fastly-Client-IP header to the value of
client.ip. This value is not updated by upstream Fastly servers, which makes it useful for this purpose:
if (fastly.ff.visits_this_service > 0) { set client.geo.ip_override = req.http.Fastly-Client-IP;}
Invalid addresses
It is possible to set
client.geo.ip_override to an invalid IP address
set client.geo.ip_override = "xxx";
in which case the various geolocation variables present values to indicate an
invalid region.
STRING variables are set to the empty string,
FLOAT
variables are set to 999.0, and
INTEGER variables are set to 0.
