std.suffixof
Available inall subroutines.
True if the string
s ends with the characters of the string
ends_with. An empty string is not considered a suffix.
Returns
false otherwise.
See
std.replace_suffix for substituting a suffix.
Example
declare local var.bool BOOL;set var.bool = std.suffixof("rectangles", "angles");
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)