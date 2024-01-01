std.strlen

INTEGER std.strlen STRING s

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the length of the string s . For example, std.strlen("Hello world!"); will return 12 (because the string includes whitespaces and punctuation).

Example

if ( std.strlen ( req.http.Cookie ) > 1024 ) { unset req.http.Cookie ; }

