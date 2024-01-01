std.strlen
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the length of the string
s. For example,
std.strlen("Hello world!");
will return
12 (because the string includes whitespaces and punctuation).
Example
if (std.strlen(req.http.Cookie) > 1024) { unset req.http.Cookie;}
