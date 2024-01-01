  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Strings

std.strlen

INTEGERstd.strlenSTRINGs

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the length of the string s. For example, std.strlen("Hello world!"); will return 12 (because the string includes whitespaces and punctuation).

Example

if (std.strlen(req.http.Cookie) > 1024) {
  unset req.http.Cookie;
}

Try it out

std.strlen is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.

Compute intersection of two lists

Useful for comparing capabilities with required permissions.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024