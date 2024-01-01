std.replace_suffix
Available inall subroutines.
Replaces the last occurrence of the string
target in string
s with
replacement
if
s ends with the target string.
This corresponds to
std.suffixof(s, target) returning
true. If
target is
the empty string, the original string
s is returned.
Example
# Strip trailing slashes from the request URLset req.url = std.replace_suffix(req.url, "/", "");
