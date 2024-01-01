  1. Home
std.replace_suffix

STRINGstd.replace_suffixSTRINGsSTRINGtargetSTRINGreplacement

Available inall subroutines.

Replaces the last occurrence of the string target in string s with replacement if s ends with the target string.

This corresponds to std.suffixof(s, target) returning true. If target is the empty string, the original string s is returned.

Example

# Strip trailing slashes from the request URL
set req.url = std.replace_suffix(req.url, "/", "");

