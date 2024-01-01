std.replace
Available inall subroutines.
Replaces the first occurrence of the literal string
target in string
s
with
replacement. If
target is the empty string, the original string
s
is returned.
Example
std.replace("abcabc", "b", "") # returns "acabc"
