  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Strings

std.replaceall

STRINGstd.replaceallSTRINGsSTRINGtargetSTRINGreplacement

Available inall subroutines.

Replaces all occurrences of the literal string target in string s with replacement. If no matches are found, no replacements are made. If target is the empty string, the original string s is returned.

Once a replacement is made, substitutions continue from the end of the replaced buffer. Therefore, std.replace("aaa", "a", "aa") will return a string "aaaa" instead of recurring indefinitely.

Example

set req.url = std.replaceall(req.url, "+", "%2520"); # "+" is not a special character

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024