std.replaceall

STRING std.replaceall STRING s STRING target STRING replacement

Available inall subroutines.

Replaces all occurrences of the literal string target in string s with replacement . If no matches are found, no replacements are made. If target is the empty string, the original string s is returned.

Once a replacement is made, substitutions continue from the end of the replaced buffer. Therefore, std.replace("aaa", "a", "aa") will return a string "aaaa" instead of recurring indefinitely.

Example