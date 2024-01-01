std.replaceall
Available inall subroutines.
Replaces all occurrences of the literal string
target in string
s with
replacement. If no matches are found, no replacements are made. If
target
is the empty string, the original string
s is returned.
Once a replacement is made, substitutions continue from the end of the
replaced buffer. Therefore,
std.replace("aaa", "a", "aa") will return a
string "aaaa" instead of recurring indefinitely.
Example
set req.url = std.replaceall(req.url, "+", "%2520"); # "+" is not a special character
