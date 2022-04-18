  1. Home
Added anomaly signal

April 18, 2022
ngwaf-rulesadded
  • Added Anomaly Signal: GRAPHQL-DUPLICATE-VARIABLES, which detects duplicated string substitution variable names in GraphQL requests.
  • Added Anomaly Signal: GRAPHQL-UNDEFINED-VARIABLES, which detects undefined string substitution variables in GraphQL requests.
  • Added Anomaly Signal: GRAPHQL-MISSING-REQUIRED-OPERATION-NAME, which detects the absence of the active operation required for multi-operation GraphQL requests.

