Added anomaly signal
- Added Anomaly Signal: GRAPHQL-DUPLICATE-VARIABLES, which detects duplicated string substitution variable names in GraphQL requests.
- Added Anomaly Signal: GRAPHQL-UNDEFINED-VARIABLES, which detects undefined string substitution variables in GraphQL requests.
- Added Anomaly Signal: GRAPHQL-MISSING-REQUIRED-OPERATION-NAME, which detects the absence of the active operation required for multi-operation GraphQL requests.
Prior change: Added virtual patches for CVE-2022-22963 and CVE-2022-22965
Following change: Added virtual patch for CVE-2022-26134