Custom response codes
We've expanded the functionality of our custom response codes feature. Custom response codes allow you to specify the HTTP status code that is returned when a request to your web application is blocked.
Specifically, you can now change the site default blocking response code from
406 to an alternative response code. Blocking actions use the site default blocking response code unless a different response code is specified in a rule.
We also now support the
301 and
302 custom response codes and allow you to specify a redirect URL.
