Announcing Next-Gen WAF Simulator

We are excited to announce the availability of the Next-Gen WAF Simulator, which allows you to pass sample requests and responses to help with debugging and testing rule creation logic. The Simulator helps you identify whether requests would be blocked or allowed and shows what the WAF would return as response codes for those requests, as well as the signals that would be added. Access the Next-Gen WAF Simulator by selecting Simulator from your site's Rules menu.