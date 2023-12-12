  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. December 2023

New Anomaly Signal: OOB-DOMAIN

December 12, 2023
ngwaf-announcementsadded

We have introduced an anomaly signal (OOB-DOMAIN) that allows you to detect when known out-of-band domains are observed within a client request. Out-of-Band domains are generally used during penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities in which network access is allowed. Want to learn more? For full descriptions of this and all other system signals, check out our system signals documentation.

Prior change: Announcing Next-Gen WAF Simulator

Following change: Site alert management

Fastly
© Fastly 2025