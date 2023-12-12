New Anomaly Signal: OOB-DOMAIN
We have introduced an anomaly signal (OOB-DOMAIN) that allows you to detect when known out-of-band domains are observed within a client request. Out-of-Band domains are generally used during penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities in which network access is allowed. Want to learn more? For full descriptions of this and all other system signals, check out our system signals documentation.
