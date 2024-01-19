Upcoming session timeout standardization

To help you increase your security posture on the Fastly platform, starting Q1 2024 all users will be logged out after 3 hours of inactivity. Session timeouts will also have a default maximum of 12 hours for any organization that hasn't set up single sign-on. If your session timeout was previously set to greater than 12 hours, it will be reduced to 12 hours, and any timeout setting less than 12 hours will remain as is. The minimum timeout for sessions will be 30 minutes.