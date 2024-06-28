Protection from CVE-2024-5806 (Progress MOVEit Transfer Authentication Bypass Vulnerability)
An authentication bypass vulnerability has been found in Progress MOVEit Transfer and has been assigned CVE-2024-5806. Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services:
Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules.
- In the search bar, enter
CVE-2024-5806and then click View for the CVE-2024-5806 templated rule.
- Click Configure and then Add trigger.
- Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2024-5806 signal is observed checkbox.
- Click Update rule.