JavaScript SDK 3.41.2
Fixed
HttpBody::read_allfor large bodies (#1444) (99f45b5)
- Check pending exceptions between requests in reusable sandbox mode (#1425) (64a6b21)
- Memory issues exposed by high GC zeal (#1442) (f406308)
- Memory leak in normalize_http_method (#1449) (669b58a)
- mislabeled
Response::Slots::URLslot (#1445) (6d4d268)
- Numeric overflow issue in Core Cache API (#1448) (360c9bf)
- Potential buffer size issues in shielding (#1443) (4bf9d72)
- Reset StarlingMonkey engine between requests (#1426) (238cf70)
- SSL string cipher intersection (#1446) (13ef2d5)
- Use length rather than NUL-terminator when copying
HostStrings (#1429) (8aa3f4c)
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.41.1