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JavaScript SDK 3.41.2

May 4, 2026
javascript-sdkfixed

Fixed

  • HttpBody::read_all for large bodies (#1444) (99f45b5)
  • Check pending exceptions between requests in reusable sandbox mode (#1425) (64a6b21)
  • Memory issues exposed by high GC zeal (#1442) (f406308)
  • Memory leak in normalize_http_method (#1449) (669b58a)
  • mislabeled Response::Slots::URL slot (#1445) (6d4d268)
  • Numeric overflow issue in Core Cache API (#1448) (360c9bf)
  • Potential buffer size issues in shielding (#1443) (4bf9d72)
  • Reset StarlingMonkey engine between requests (#1426) (238cf70)
  • SSL string cipher intersection (#1446) (13ef2d5)
  • Use length rather than NUL-terminator when copying HostStrings (#1429) (8aa3f4c)

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.41.1

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