Changelog: Next-Gen WAF
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This changelog provides information on changes across the Fastly platform, including to the VCL language, our public API, CLI, the Terraform provider, Terraform provider (beta), Compute Rust SDK, Compute JavaScript SDK, Compute Go SDK, and the Next-Gen WAF.
- January 18, 2022
- January 12, 2022
- December 14, 2021
- December 14, 2021
- December 11, 2021
- December 10, 2021
- October 25, 2021
- October 5, 2021
- September 27, 2021
- September 20, 2021