$ fastly tools domain/suggest

-- defaults No Comma-separated list of default zones to include in the search results response, e.g. `--defaults=uk,co.uk`

-- json No Render output as JSON

-- keywords No Comma-separated list of keywords for seeding the search results, e.g. `--keywords=dance,party`

-- location No Override IP geolocation with a two-character country code, e.g. `--location=in` to include Indian zones in the search results