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fastly auth

Manage stored Fastly API tokens and token policies.

Sub commands

  • login: Authenticate and store a default token (paste token or use --sso)
  • add: Store a named token
  • delete: Delete a stored token
  • list: List stored tokens and show the default
  • show: Show details for a stored token
  • use: Set the default stored token for CLI commands
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