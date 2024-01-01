  1. Home
req.url

STRING, can be read and set, but not unset.

Available inall subroutines.

The full path, including query parameters.

Example

In the request www.example.com/index.html?a=1&b=2, req.url will contain /index.html?a=1&b=2.

