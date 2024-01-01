req.url
STRING, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available inall subroutines.
The full path, including query parameters.
Example
In the request
www.example.com/index.html?a=1&b=2,
req.url will contain
/index.html?a=1&b=2.
Apply feature flags from an origin API
Park request, make a different request first, use the response to annotate the real origin request (or make decisions about how to route it).
Use microservices to divide up a domain
Send request to different origin servers based on the URL path.
Rewrite URL path
Receive a request for one path but request a different path from origin, without a redirect.
Google Cloud Storage origin (public)
Use a public GCS bucket as a backend for your Fastly service.
Rewrite url based on the subdomain
Check for a subdomain and rewrite the URL path.
