Fastly
EN
EN
JA
ES
DE
Under Attack?
(844) 4FASTLY
Support Center
Log in
Why Fastly
Products
Services
Solutions
Developers
Partners
Resources
Pricing
Talk to an expert
Try Fastly Free
EN
EN
JA
ES
DE
Menu
Blog
Follow and Subscribe
More stories
Categories
CDN & Delivery
Company news
Compute
Culture
Customers
DevOps
Edge network
Engineering
Events
Industry insights
Observability
Performance
Platform
Privacy
Product
Security
Streaming
WebAssembly
July 30, 2014
More Advanced Security Features for Your Fastly Account
3 min read
Simon Wistow
Security
July 24, 2014
Adaptive Plots Using Epoch
5 min read
Introduced in the most recent release (0.6.0), adaptive plots add a level of flexibility and interaction that was sorely missing in the library. In this post, we’ll talk about what this…
Ryan Richards
July 22, 2014
Caching “Like” and “Share” Buttons
4 min read
Simon Wistow
Performance
July 21, 2014
Test New Encodings With Fastly, Including WebP
3 min read
At Fastly, we believe that the freedom to experiment is what makes the web great. We're excited by the cutting edge breakthroughs in file encodings that are happening almost every day…
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Austin Spires
July 16, 2014
Fastly at OSCON 2014
1 min read
Elaine Greenberg
July 14, 2014
Announcing our Inaugural Varnish Meetup in NYC
1 min read
Over the past few years, the various boroughs of New York have come together to build a very active technology community. We’ve been attending a lot of these community events, and now we’ve…
Elaine Greenberg
June 25, 2014
Introducing Epoch, a Real-Time Visualization Library
3 min read
Ryan Richards
June 24, 2014
Fastly at Velocity Santa Clara 2014
1 min read
Kacie Hendrickson
June 18, 2014
Level Up Your Log: Pro Tips for Streaming Logs
4 min read
Streaming logs is one of our most popular features. It's fast and flexible, giving operations teams more data from the edge than ever before and in real time. Since its release, we've seen…
Austin Spires
June 17, 2014
A Cache Recipe for Success
3 min read
With Fastly, you have the freedom and flexibility to completely customize your caching settings. From respecting Cache-Control headers sent from your origin servers to allowing you to…
Cassandra Dixon
June 2, 2014
Announcing the Fastly Drupal 7 Module
3 min read
Ryan Richards
May 15, 2014
Steve Souders on High Performance Web Components
1 min read
At April's WebPerf meetup in San Francisco, Fastly Chief Performance Officer Steve Souders discussed the synchronous and asynchronous nature of Web Components, and how they can impact the…
Kelly Jandro
Newer posts
Older posts
Ready to get started?
Get in touch or create an account.
Try Fastly Free
Talk to an expert
Products
Edge Cloud Platform
Pricing
Try Fastly Free
Network Map
Solutions
Professional Services
Managed CDN
Support Plans
Talk to an Expert
Learn
Documentation
Developers
Resource Library
Blog
Events
Support
Support Center
Network Status
Contact Us
Company
About Us
Careers
Customer Stories
Partners
News
Investor Relations
Trust
© Fastly 2024
Terms of Service
Privacy policy
Acceptable Use
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube