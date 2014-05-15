Blog

Follow and Subscribe

More stories

Categories

July 30, 2014

More Advanced Security Features for Your Fastly Account

3 min read
July 24, 2014

Adaptive Plots Using Epoch

5 min read
Introduced in the most recent release (0.6.0), adaptive plots add a level of flexibility and interaction that was sorely missing in the library. In this post, we’ll talk about what this…
July 22, 2014

Caching “Like” and “Share” Buttons

4 min read
July 21, 2014

Test New Encodings With Fastly, Including WebP

3 min read
At Fastly, we believe that the freedom to experiment is what makes the web great. We're excited by the cutting edge breakthroughs in file encodings that are happening almost every day…
July 16, 2014

Fastly at OSCON 2014

1 min read
July 14, 2014

Announcing our Inaugural Varnish Meetup in NYC

1 min read
Over the past few years, the various boroughs of New York have come together to build a very active technology community. We’ve been attending a lot of these community events, and now we’ve…
June 25, 2014

Introducing Epoch, a Real-Time Visualization Library

3 min read
June 24, 2014

Fastly at Velocity Santa Clara 2014

1 min read
June 18, 2014

Level Up Your Log: Pro Tips for Streaming Logs

4 min read
Streaming logs is one of our most popular features. It's fast and flexible, giving operations teams more data from the edge than ever before and in real time. Since its release, we've seen…
June 17, 2014

A Cache Recipe for Success

3 min read
With Fastly, you have the freedom and flexibility to completely customize your caching settings. From respecting Cache-Control headers sent from your origin servers to allowing you to…
June 2, 2014

Announcing the Fastly Drupal 7 Module

3 min read
May 15, 2014

Steve Souders on High Performance Web Components

1 min read
At April's WebPerf meetup in San Francisco, Fastly Chief Performance Officer Steve Souders discussed the synchronous and asynchronous nature of Web Components, and how they can impact the…
Newer postsOlder posts

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024