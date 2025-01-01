Working with CDN services English English

日本語

Once you create a CDN service, you can edit and activate new versions of your Fastly services that include refinements and updates to your configurations. The Fastly control panel also allows you to do other things with existing Fastly services, like compare them to each other, deactivate or reactivate them, and delete them.

Before you begin

Before you create your first Fastly service, be sure you understand how services and versions work and service creation limits. You'll also need to understand the Fastly web interface controls before using them to work with your Fastly services.

This guide includes instructions for creating and interacting with CDN services. Our Compute documentation provides more information on working with services that take advantage of Compute.

Creating a new CDN service

You can create a new CDN service via the Fastly control panel. Use the steps below to quickly create a CDN service that uses standard defaults common to many customers.

If you're not ready to fill out all of these fields or prefer to create a draft service immediately, click Skip and go to service configuration. We'll automatically create a draft version of a new service, and you can choose to keep or discard any changes you've already made to the service creation fields.

To create a new service:

About the Service summary and Service configuration tabs

After you create your service, you'll see two tabs: the Service summary tab and the Service configuration tab.

The Service summary tab lets you review general service details including the event log, duplicate (clone) service versions so you can edit them, and purge content. The Service summary tab also allows you to compare differences between two configuration versions.

The Service configuration tab contains the main controls for editing your service configurations. Specifically, you can:

manage the domains used to route requests to a CDN service

manage the hosts used as backends for a site and how they should be accessed

manage the health checks that monitor backend hosts

enable certain Fastly products for the service, if you are assigned the role of superuser or engineer. Note that this will result in changes to your monthly bill.

manage various request and cache settings, headers, and responses that control how Fastly caches and serves content for a CDN service

specify how logging should be performed and where server logs should be sent

create custom Varnish configuration language (VCL) files

specify how conditions are mapped and used for a service at various times (e.g., during request processing, when Fastly receives a backend response, or just before an object is potentially cached)

Editing and activating versions of services

With the appropriate permissions, you can activate configuration changes immediately and roll back those changes just as quickly should they not have the intended effect. Fastly locks versions of services you've already activated to make rollbacks safer and provide version control. You can duplicate (clone) any existing service version, active or inactive, and edit that cloned version. You must activate new versions of services to deploy their configurations. Configuration changes are never automatically activated.

To make changes to a service and activate a new version, follow the steps below:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. From the Edit configuration menu, select the appropriate service configuration action: Select Clone version [version number] (active) to clone the active version of the service for editing.

to clone the active version of the service for editing. Select Edit version [version number] (latest draft) to edit the latest draft of the service. Click Activate. The new version of the service is activated and appears in the event log.

Switching between services and service versions

To switch between services associated with your account, follow these steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. From the Service summary or Service configuration page, click the switcher to the right of the account name and ID. Select the appropriate service from the list that appears.

To switch between versions of a specific service, follow these steps:

From the Service configuration page, click the switcher to the right of the version number. Select the appropriate version from the list that appears.

Deleting a service

Fastly allows you to delete any service you create, along with all of its versions. Fastly does not offer a way to delete specific versions of a service, however. Service versions are meant to be a historic log of the changes that were made to a service. To undo changes introduced by a particular service version, you can always go back to a previous version and reactivate or clone a new service version based on any old version.

To delete any service along with all of its versions, follow the steps below:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. From the Options menu, select Deactivate. Click Confirm and deactivate to confirm you want to deactivate your service and acknowledge that you no longer want to serve traffic with it. From the Options menu, select Delete and then click Confirm and delete to delete the service.

To minimize the risk of unauthorized use of your domains, we strongly recommend modifying or deleting any DNS CNAME records pointing to the Fastly hostname associated with the deleted service. Follow the instructions on your DNS provider's website.

Other things you can do

In addition to creating or editing services, you can rename them and delete them. You can also stage, deactivate, or reactivate specific versions of them.

Renaming services

To rename your service, follow the steps below:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. From the Options menu, select Edit service name. In the Service name field, enter a new service name. Click Apply. The newly renamed service name appears.

Staging service versions

Our Staging documentation provides more information on testing changes to service configurations on a staging network before deploying them to production.

Service versions can include comments to label them (e.g., to identify reasons for changes in that version). You can add and update version comments on both locked and activated service versions.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version. Click Add comment in the upper right corner of the web interface. The comment window appears. In the Comment field, enter a meaningful comment for the version. Click Save. The truncated version of the comment appears where the Add comment link used to be.

You can view service version comments at any time by clicking the service version number to display the version selection menu or by clicking the version comment icon to display the version comment in a separate window. Version comments also appear in the event log to help with account activity monitoring.

Comparing different service versions

To compare two versions of a service, follow the steps below:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Diff versions. The Diff versions page appears. Removals are highlighted in red and the additions and changes are highlighted in green. Any large blocks of unaffected configuration lines can be expanded and viewed or collapsed and hidden by clicking on the plus sign to the left of the actual changes, next to the line numbers. You can change the compared service versions by clicking Switch versions and selecting a different version number in the menu that appears.

Deactivating a service

To deactivate a service, follow the steps below:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. From the Options menu, select Deactivate. In the Enter service name field, enter the exact service name to deactivate. Click Confirm and deactivate to confirm you want to deactivate your service and acknowledge that you no longer want to serve traffic with it.

To minimize the risk of unauthorized use of your domains, we strongly recommend modifying or deleting any DNS CNAME records pointing to the Fastly hostname associated with the deactivated service. Follow the instructions on your DNS provider's website.

You can also activate or deactivate a service via the API. Did you accidentally delete a service? We can help.

Reactivating a service

To reactivate a service, follow the steps below:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version. Click Activate. The service is reactivated. If you removed the DNS CNAME records for the service's domains when you deactivated the service, you should add new DNS CNAME records now.

Getting help with accidental service deletions

Services can be deactivated or deleted. Deactivated services can be reactivated at any time, but once they've been deleted you must contact Customer Support to have them restored. When sending your request, remember to include:

your customer ID

your company name

your service ID (the name of the service you want restored)

Customer Support will notify you when your service has been restored.

What's next

Learn more about working with domains, hosts, and health checks as you continue to refine versions of your service configurations.

Related content