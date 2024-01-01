Invoices API
Get information on current and past invoices.
Data model
billing_end_date
|string
|Date and time (in ISO 8601 format) for termination point of a billing cycle, signifying the end of charges for a service or subscription.
billing_start_date
|string
|Date and time (in ISO 8601 format) for initiation point of a billing cycle, signifying the start of charges for a service or subscription.
currency_code
|string
|Three-letter code representing a specific currency used for financial transactions.
customer_id
|string
|Customer ID associated with the invoice.
invoice_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the invoice.
invoice_posted_on
|string
|Date and time invoice was posted on, in ISO 8601 format.
monthly_transaction_amount
|number
|Total billable amount for invoiced services charged within a single month.
statement_number
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the statement number.
transaction_line_items
|array
ProductGroup
|string
|The broader classification of the product (e.g.,
Compute or
Full-Site Delivery).
ProductLine
|string
|The broader classification of the product (e.g.,
Network Services or
Security).
ProductName
|string
|The name of the product.
Region
|string
|The geographical area applicable for regionally based products.
UsageType
|string
|The unit of measure (e.g.,
requests or
bandwidth).
amount
|number
|Billed amount for line item.
credit_coupon_code
|string
|Discount coupon associated with the invoice for any account or service credits.
description
|string
|Invoice line item transaction name.
rate
|number
|Price per unit.
units
|number
|Total number of units of usage.
meta
|object
|Pagination metadata.
limit
|integer
|The number of invoices included in the response.
next_cursor
|string
|The token used to request the next set of results.
sort
|string
|The sort order of the invoices in the response. [Default
billing_start_date]
total
|integer
|Total number of records available on the backend.