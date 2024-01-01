  1. Home
Invoices API

Get information on current and past invoices.

Data model

billing_end_datestringDate and time (in ISO 8601 format) for termination point of a billing cycle, signifying the end of charges for a service or subscription.
billing_start_datestringDate and time (in ISO 8601 format) for initiation point of a billing cycle, signifying the start of charges for a service or subscription.
currency_codestringThree-letter code representing a specific currency used for financial transactions.
customer_idstringCustomer ID associated with the invoice.
invoice_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the invoice.
invoice_posted_onstringDate and time invoice was posted on, in ISO 8601 format.
monthly_transaction_amountnumberTotal billable amount for invoiced services charged within a single month.
statement_numberstringAlphanumeric string identifying the statement number.
transaction_line_itemsarray
ProductGroupstringThe broader classification of the product (e.g., Compute or Full-Site Delivery).
ProductLinestringThe broader classification of the product (e.g., Network Services or Security).
ProductNamestringThe name of the product.
RegionstringThe geographical area applicable for regionally based products.
UsageTypestringThe unit of measure (e.g., requests or bandwidth).
amountnumberBilled amount for line item.
credit_coupon_codestringDiscount coupon associated with the invoice for any account or service credits.
descriptionstringInvoice line item transaction name.
ratenumberPrice per unit.
unitsnumberTotal number of units of usage.
metaobjectPagination metadata.
limitintegerThe number of invoices included in the response.
next_cursorstringThe token used to request the next set of results.
sortstringThe sort order of the invoices in the response. [Default billing_start_date]
totalintegerTotal number of records available on the backend.

Endpoints

List of invoices

GET/billing/v3/invoices

Get invoice by ID

GET/billing/v3/invoices/invoice_id

