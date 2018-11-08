Rules Simplification

Starting today, November 8th, we’ll be rolling out a new unified Rules page.

Previously Request Rules (rules that allow you block, allow, or tag requests) and Signal Rules (rules that allow you to exclude signals for specific criteria) were managed on two distinct pages. Now Request and Signal Rules can be viewed, managed, and filtered from a single page.

Why are we making this change?

In addition to simplifying the number of pages in the product you need to go to manage rules, this change lays the groundwork for future changes to more easily share rules across sites.

How will this change affect me?

From a user-facing perspective, this change should be minimal — existing URLs will be redirected and you will create and manage rules from a single page.

Where can I learn more about rules?

Check out our rules documentation.