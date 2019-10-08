Multiple custom dashboards

We are excited to announce that we've introduced the ability for users to create and edit multiple custom dashboards for each site. Last year, we introduced the ability for users to edit the dashboard found on each site's overview page, by adding custom signal time series graphs and rearranging the layout of those cards. Today, we've introduced the ability to save multiple custom dashboards, each with their own name and card layout. Every card type is moveable, including default cards like the Flagged IPs card. Owners, Admins, and Users can edit and view all of a site's dashboards, and Observers can view them.

Learn how to create and customize dashboards by visiting our documentation.